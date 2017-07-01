The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, has assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force is ever ready and more determined to make sure that all those who engaged in vicious crimes such as kidnappings, armed robbery and other criminal activities do not escape justice.





SUSPECTS:





i. Hon. Iliyasu Suleiman ‘M’ 44 years (former Councilor Okene LGA) (gang leader)





ii. Danjuma Ibrahim a.k.a Akpai /Senate 26 years





iii. Iliyasu Obadaki a.k.a Doctor 35 years





iv. Alhaji Nasiru ‘M’ 43 years





v. Hafiz Yakubu ‘M’ 26 years





vi. Mohammed Jamiu aka Bomboy (killed in a gun duel with SARS)





EXHIBIT:





i. Two (2) AK 47 rifles





ii. Twenty live cartridges





iii. One (1) army camouflage inner wear





iv. Two (2) army camouflage pair of trousers





v. Two (2) army camouflage caps





vi. One (1) black Barrett





vii. Two (2) plastic gun





viii. Three (3) sharp knives





ix. One (1) axe





x. Assorted charms





Sequel to the Inspector General of Police’s directive on the kidnaping in Abuja, Niger and Kogi States, the operatives of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) swung into action after the earlier arrest of Danjuma Ibrahim aka Akpai, in a follow up to his confession on several robberies and kidnaping in Kogi, Abuja, and Niger States including the Kidnapping of Governor Yahaya Bello's Mother in Okene Kogi State in 2014, the IRT teams were deployed to Kogi State and eventually three (3) more members of the deadly Kidnapping/Terrorist gang were arrested in Okene Kogi state, namely:





i. Hon. Iliyasu Suleiman ‘M’ 44years old, native of Okene town and former Councillor in Okene LGA. He is the gang leader of the kidnapers that kidnapped Governor Yaya Bello’s Mother.





ii. Danjuma Ibrahim a.k.a Akpai 26 ‘M’ years was arrested by IRT personnel. He confessed to other several kidnappings and armed robberies in Abuja, Niger and Kogi States. and after a painstaking investigation, his confession led to the arrest of two (2) more of his kidnap gang members in Okene, Hon. Iliyasu Suleiman and Iliyasu Obadaki a.k.a Doctor





Iii. Iliyasu Obadaki a.k.a Doctor 35 years was arrested in Okene a member of Hon. Iliyasu Suleiman’s Kidnap gang





iv. Alhaji Nasiru ‘M’ 43 years a native of Inike village in suleja, Niger State. He is a member of Danjuma’s robbery gang and keeps custody of the gang’s arms and ammunition





v. Hafiz Yakubu ‘M’ 26 years native of Okene LGA, arrested in Okene for several robberies and part of Danjuma’s robbery gang





vi. Mohammed Jamiu a.k.a Bomboy (killed in gun duel with SARS)





All the suspects arrested have confessed to the kidnapping of Governor Yahaya Bello’s mother in 2014 and many other robberies and kidnappings in FCT, Kogi and Niger States. Effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.



