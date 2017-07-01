Plateau State Government has confirmed the receipt of N5.644 billion as its share of the Paris Club excess deductions.









The State Commissioner for Finance, Tamakat Weli, who made this known while briefing newsmen in Jos yesterday said the state government in line with its tradition of open door and transparency had to announce the receipt of the amount as its share of the Paris Club excess deduction.









Weli who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Sani Yahaya said the sharing formula in line with the guidelines and conditions therein are, state shares (60.06 per cent) – N3,389,833,880.68 while the 17 LGA,s – N2,254,245,174.7.









She pointed out that the monthly salaries of the state workforce and pensioners is in the average of N2.25 billion, mindful of government’s uncompromising determinations and obligation in bettering the welfare of its workers and pensioners as at when due and other competing demands amidst the lean resources adding that the state government is left with no other option than to rely solely on overdraft to meet up with the challenges.









“As at today, we have an overdraft balance of the sum of one billion, nine hundred and sixty million, seven hundred and seventy eight thousand, five hundred and eighty five Naira, eighty six kobo.”









“Government is conscious of the ‘No work, No pay’ and the subsisting agreement on same, to this end, a committee has been constituted to ascertain the true beneficiaries and work out modalities for payment within the shortest time.”









The Commissioner therefore called on all well-meaning and good people of Plateau to join hands with the rescue leader to bring to bear meaningful contributions towards the growth and development of the state adding that this can only be achieved by coming together to enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.







