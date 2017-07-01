Maitama Sule Was A Stabilizing Influence Says Ikpeazu



The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the late Alhaji Maitama Sule as a major stabilizing influence in Nigeria, stressing that the late Ambassador will surely be missed.



In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu condoled his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, the emirate council and people of Kano State on the death of the frontline nationalist and statesman.



"Alhaji Sule was a major stabilizing influence in Nigeria. We will surely miss him at this time but give God thanks for allowing us share same space with him for 88 years.



"On behalf of myself and the good people of Abia State, I pray that God will grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss."









Late elder statesman, Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule, was one of the greatest nationalists ever produced by Nigeria, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said on Wednesday. He described the death, on Monday morning in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, of Dr. Maitama Sule as a sad loss not only to his family and Kano State but to the entire Nigerian Nation.





“I received the news of the passing of Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule, the Danmasanin Kano, with immense sadness. Though he died at the ripe age of 87, Dr. Maitama Sule’s passing is a sad development because he was a rare breed whose patriotic voice is needed at this time of the ethno-religious nationalism that is threatening the very fabric of the Nigerian Nation. I met him a couple of times and I can confirm that he was something else,” Mr. Obi said in a statement issued by his Media Office.





He described the one-time Nigerian Ambassador to the United States as a first class diplomat, eminent patriot, great orator and foremost champion of a united Nigeria whose voice of reason will resonate for generations.





Nigeria Political Summit Group, NPSG has lamented the demise of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule, as a loss too much for the country, at a time when Nigeria needed the Elder stastesman experience and oratory intervention most.

In a Statement in Lagos on Monday, the Coordinating Secretary of NPSG, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, who is also the National Secretary of the Nigeria Consensus Group of the Project Nigeria Movement, a body in which the late sage played active leadership role with Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN and others, lamented the transistion as coming at a time, when contending forces in Nigeria, would require the wealth of experience, clout and enigmatic intervention of the Danmasanin of Kano to contain the exacerbated ethnic and religious acrimony in Nigeria.

"The NPSG is strongly shattered by the sudden demise of Baba Maitama Sule at this crucial time in the life of Nigeria, when we had planned to explore his wealth of experience to douse the heightening ethnic tension in the country.

The country shall indeed miss this great ideologue with immense oratory profile, who has acquired a towering fatherly stature to engage and quieten the current political conflagration in Nigeria" Okunniyi stated

