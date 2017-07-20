



Abia state governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (2nd right) receiving the award of the best state in the promotion of made in Nigeria goods and best state in the promotion of SME from the publisher of Business Day Newspaper Mr. Frank Aigboun (1st left) as organized by Business Day Newspaper recently in Abuja. Watching with admiration is the former Senate president, Sen. Adolphus Wabara (middle) and Senator Representing Abia north senatorial District, Sen Mao Ohuabunwa (right).