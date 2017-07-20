Abia state governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (2nd right) receiving the award of the best state in the promotion of made in Nigeria goods and best state in the promotion of SME from the publisher of Business Day Newspaper Mr. Frank Aigboun (1st left) as organized by Business Day Newspaper recently in Abuja. Watching with admiration is the former Senate president, Sen. Adolphus Wabara (middle) and Senator Representing Abia north senatorial District, Sen Mao Ohuabunwa (right).
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
Tagged with: Business
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments