Immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the celebration of criminals and mediocre, advising Nigerian students to stop celebrating criminality and mediocrity. He gave the advice while speaking during a special service organised by the proprietors and students of Holy Family Centre, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, to appreciate the former Governor for his positive services to humanity, especially his contributions to the advancement of education.





Interacting with students after the mass, Mr. Obi frowned that in Nigeria, goodness, merit, and excellence are despised, while idiots and mediocre are elevated. He advised the students not to be part of what he called “the misplacement of values.” He said that for students to make it in life, they should always look for those with sterling character to use as role models.





Speaking further, the former Governor encouraged students to always learn to live decently and take their academics seriously. He called on them to always bear in mind that the world is today driven by knowledge economy over other things. “The bearers of this knowledge economy are those who can midwife their ideas into workable realities,” he said.





The man in charge of the community, Rev. Fr. Dominic Obielosi, thanked Mr. Peter Obi for his continued contributions to the growth of education, not just in Anambra but in Nigeria. He advised him not to relent and to remain a role model to the youth in fact and in name.



