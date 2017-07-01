Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said that the party has been returned to those he described as treasury looters.
He also denied media reports that he had congratulated the Chairman of the party’s National
Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, over his victory at the
Supreme Court on Wednesday.
He denied having any Twitter account, where the alleged message was taken from.
The Supreme Court had in its judgment, upheld the constitution of the
caretaker committee and endorsed the removal of Sheriff at the party’s
national convention, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in May 2016.
The judgment, therefore, ended the 14-month battle for the leadership
of the party, which was the country’s ruling party from 1999 to 2015.
The crisis in the party led to the defection of some of its members to
other parties, and during the time the leadership tussle was going on,
it lost the governorship elections in Ondo and Edo states to the All
Progressives Congress.
The spokesperson for the Makarfi-led
committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, had on Thursday said it was offering
Sheriff and his group “amnesty”, adding that nobody would be punished
for the loss which the party had suffered since the beginning of the
crisis. He, however, warned that the party would not condone further
negative actions by Sheriff and his group.
But Sheriff, who
spoke through the spokesperson for the National Working Committee sacked
by the Supreme Court, Mr. Bernard Mikko, said it was wrong for the
Makarfi-led caretaker committee to have said the PDP would grant him and
members of his former executive committee “amnesty”.
Others in
Sheriff’s camp include the party’s former National Secretary, Prof.
Wale Oladipo; Sheriff’s deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, and some members of
the National Assembly.
The Sheriff-led faction also had the support of some state chapters of the party and some governors.
Mikko, in a message sent to our correspondent, described Adeyeye’s
statement as reckless, saying that “amnesty” ought to be given to those
who had committed offence against the party.
He said that
Sheriff and his group did not occupy the national secretariat of the
party illegally, adding that the party belonged to all.
He
said, “I take exception to the reckless statement credited to Prince
Dayo Adeyeye, suggesting that amnesty has been granted to Senator Ali
Modu Sheriff, his National Working Committee and supporters. Amnesty is a
reprieve for those who have committed offence under our statute.”
According to Mikko, Sheriff and his camp were forced to vacate the party’s national secretariat by the police.
He said, “However, the office was officially reopened for us after we
presented the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Court of
Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, to the Inspector- General of Police.
“I am, therefore, concerned about the future of our party in the hands
of some of those who are known to have pending criminal cases, bordering
(on) fraud, treasury looting and dishonesty, with the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission.
“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is
the highest court in our land and we await the copy of the full judgment
delivered on July 12, 2017.
“No one owns the party and those
making unguarded and reckless statements in the public domain should
realise that the solution to the problem of Nigeria is beyond any
political association. Unacceptable and unjustifiable means cannot lead
to a justifiable and acceptable end.”
On the alleged
congratulatory message to Makarfi and his group, Mikko described “the
alleged congratulatory message credited to an imaginary Twitter handle
of Sheriff” as a fraud.
He said, “For the avoidance of doubt,
Senator Sheriff does not have or own a Twitter account and could not
have tweeted any message.
“We, therefore, view the said message as fake and mischievous and should be regarded as that of evil doers.
“We further warn all mischief-makers to desist from trying to exploit
the huge political capital of Senator Sheriff for selfish gains.”
In its reaction, the Makarfi-led committee said it would no longer
allow Sheriff and his group to distract it, adding that it would
henceforth devote its time to building the party.
It also said its time would be spent constructively criticising the APC-led Federal Government.
Adeyeye also said the PDP no longer had factions.
He said, “I will no longer engage them. Supreme Court is the final
arbiter and it has pronounced that there is no faction in the PDP.
“We have done the right thing by offering our hands of fellowship to
them. We won’t engage them any longer because we are now one.”
