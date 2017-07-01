Resolutions of The 74th National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.





The 74th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held today at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Plot 1970, Michael Okpara street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.





2. The Meeting was well attended and presided over by the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON. In attendance were: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, CFR, National Secretary, High Chief Senator Ben Ndi Obi, CON, Acting Chairman of the BOT, Amb. Aminu Wali, other members of the National Caretaker Committee, National Vice Chairmen and State Chairmen, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, CON, House Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor and other principal officers of National Assembly. Also in attendance were: Governors of Ekiti State and Chairman of Governor’s Forum, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Cross River State, Prof. Sen. Ben Ayade, Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Taraba State, Arch. Darius Ishaku, Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral John Jonah Gboribiogha, Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, other members of NEC and BoT, respectively.





4. The National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi once again, congratulated all members of NEC and by extension, the entire members and supporters of PDP nationwide on their steadfastness leading to the Resounding Victory of the Party at the Supreme Court on July 12, 2017. The National Chairman also thanked Nigerians for standing strong with the PDP during the period of its crisis and specially, congratulated the PDP Governors for remaining in the PDP irrespective of provocations and temptations from different quarters.





5. NEC deliberated on various National and Party issues and resolved as follows:





1. The Reinstatement of all State Excos that were elected at the April 2016 Congresses and later reversed by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff after the February 17, 2017 Court of Appeal Judgement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





2. The Holding of a non-elective Special National Convention on the 12th of August 2017 in Abuja regarding the Tenure of the National Caretaker Committee which expires on the 16th of August, 2017 and other related matters.





3. In view of the recent situations in the Party following the just concluded legal tussle that ended at the Supreme Court, NEC received Memo for the Amendment of certain Sections of the Party Constitution, and directed it to the wards, local government, and state levels for contribution before the next NEC.





4. The Meeting also approved the Constitution of a Standing Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to deal with all issues regarding Party discipline and to reconcile all aggrieved members of the Party before holding electoral National Convention.





The NEC adjourned till further notice.





God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!





Signed:

Adm. Chinwe I. Nnorom

Head, Publicity Division, PDP