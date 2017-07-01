Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » » PDP CONFIRMS AHMED MAKARFI'S AUTO ACCIDENT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, July 28, 2017 / comment : 0

Earlier today, July 28, 2017, a vehicle conveying the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, was involved in a multiple collision with other vehicles along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

2. However, we are happy to report that fortunately, the Distinguished Senator and all other passengers in his Vehicle came out unhurt. This is to allay the fears of our Party members, teeming supporters and well wishers who heard of the Accident and have been making frantic calls; as well as those who may stumble on half-baked information.

The PDP thanks all for the concern. God bless our National Chairman! God bless the PDP!!
Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye
National Publicity Secretary, PDP

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú