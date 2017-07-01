Earlier today, July 28, 2017, a vehicle conveying the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, was involved in a multiple collision with other vehicles along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.



2. However, we are happy to report that fortunately, the Distinguished Senator and all other passengers in his Vehicle came out unhurt. This is to allay the fears of our Party members, teeming supporters and well wishers who heard of the Accident and have been making frantic calls; as well as those who may stumble on half-baked information.



The PDP thanks all for the concern. God bless our National Chairman! God bless the PDP!!

Signed:



Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP