PRESS RELEASE BY THE CHILDREN OF LATE MRS RANTI BOSEDE DAUDU DATED 10TH OF JULY 2017



We, the Children of the late Mrs Ranti Bosede Daudu are overcome and stricken with unimaginable grief, sorrow, pain and shock at the demise of our beloved mother who the Lord called to his bosom in the late hours of Thursday 6th of July 2017. There are ‘’no words’’ invented on planet earth at this time that capture the devastating blow dealt to each and every one of us at this time.



Our Mother meant the world to us and we to her as we shared an unimaginable bond. Our Mother was the epitome of a devout Christian mother and a loving wife to our father. We are indeed grateful for the role she played in nurturing all six of us into the persons we have all become today.



We only pray that the Lord God at this time grant us the fortitude to bear this loss and stand united to Honour our Dearly departed ‘’Mommy’’. The overwhelming support we have received from concerned relatives, friends and associates is testament exactly to her personality and enduring legacy she leaves behind.



A voice of the voiceless, a matriarch to the community and an advocate for those living with disability. Our Mother was a firm believer that there is ‘’ability in disability’’ and by her good deeds fought for the rights of people living with disability. She was also a consummate legal practitioner and active member of the bar for several years who immensely contributed to our family practice. Her passion was to cater in her own way for people living disability by creating ‘’



All Children’s Charity International Foundation (ACCIF). A project which was supported by the entire family.

Unfortunately as we are in the process of grieving our beloved mother, our attention has been drawn to malicious posts on social media with fictitious claims that we grew up in an environment where there was ‘‘a vicious cycle of domestic violence ‘’ by individuals claiming to be close to the family and even in some cases more ludicrously claiming to be ‘‘relatives’’.



Individuals who we have never seen for one day in our home? Individuals who as we speak have not even contacted any of us to even find out how we are copying with the loss of our beloved mother? We use this medium to strongly condemn such malicious attempts to taint our family name by such individuals and cause division amongst us at these most trying times for us. It is unfortunate that at a time we are making preparations to give our darling mother the befitting burial she deserves, we are forced to set the record straight by this press release.



We categorically debunk such fallacious rumours which are to the effect that our dear mother died as a result of years of being subject to domestic violence for a period of 28 years are published by several blogs and social media outlets.



We reiterate to the contrary that we all grew up in a loving environment where we first hand witnessed the affection of both of our parents who within that period made tremendous effort to ensure all of us were raised to achieve our full academic potential and discipline.



We are not unmindful that as with any marriage of 33 years, our parents’ marriage had its ups and down as disagreements are inevitable in any relationship talk less about a marriage of that length. However, this never ever at any point whatsoever disintegrated into any form of domestic violence as being painted in certain social media publications.



The last four years of the marriage was a difficult experience for all us as we witnessed for the first time the painful experience of our parents living apart for that entire period. However, through it all we stood by both parents and never took sides. We made all efforts humanly possible to ensure both of them settled amicably but unfortunately to no avail. We also aware that several close friends, relatives and senior members of the profession also made similar attempts. And at this juncture we thank them for their efforts.



We also debunk the publication by another so called ‘’ Cousin’’ of ours who claims that we the children asked her to ‘’leave’’ her matrimonial home in Kaduna if not we would not ‘’respect her’’.



This insinuation with greatest respect is one profusely offends us as this an attempt to paint us ‘’as children without proper home training’’ which we view as an insult to our late Mother. Trust us, such a person if our late mother was alive would ‘’ wear the same proverbial trousers with her ‘’.



We reiterate that at no point did any of us ask her to vacate the house in Kaduna but rather we did all we could to ensure that she remained there till her unfortunate demise.



We are still in pain at loss of our beloved mother who meant the world to us. We may be in mourning at this time, but this in no uncertain terms should on any account be mistaken for weakness as we the children will not hesitate to take all necessary steps against all and sundry who publish defamatory remarks aimed solely at tarnishing our family name and indeed the image of our dearly departed mother.



Again, we are grateful for all the unwavering support and prayers in this time of grief. We at this time urge the media and indeed the general public to respect our privacy at these most trying times for all of us. Thank you for your cooperation.



Dated at Kaduna this 10th Day of July 2017



Signed

PAUL BABATUNDE DAUDU ESQ

BENEDICT BAMIDELE DAUDU ESQ

(ON BEHALF OF ALL THE CHILDREN)