On behalf of the Forum of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and Surveyor-General, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 12th July, 2017 for an official assignment. Until her death, Mrs.





Kolawole was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, State of Osun.



