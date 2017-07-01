Select Menu

OSINBAJO TRAVELLED TO LONDON TO SEE BUHARI
Posted date: Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday travelled to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari today.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for follow up consultation with his doctors.

Osinbajo left for London after making a brief remark at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.

A tweet on the Twitter handle of his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed the Acting President’s trip to United Kingdom.

He said Osinbajo would immediately return to Nigeria after holding talks with the President.

The tweet reads: “Acting President Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards.”

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
