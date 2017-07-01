

A tweet on the Twitter handle of his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed the Acting President’s trip to United Kingdom.



He said Osinbajo would immediately return to Nigeria after holding talks with the President.



The tweet reads: “Acting President Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards.”

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday travelled to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari today.Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for follow up consultation with his doctors.Osinbajo left for London after making a brief remark at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.