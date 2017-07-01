Many people have died and soldiers killed in recent attacks and ambush by the insurgents.



Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali said at the end of the meeting: “We just finished a meeting with the Acting President and the three Service Chiefs.



We agreed that they should move back to the Command Centre again and see what are the things happening there.



“We have also agreed that we should get more surveillance devices, cameras that will be able to see distant attackers coming to the position of our troops.



“So also the period of the raining season is a difficult moment for us. We cannot dominate the environment like what we do during the dry season but effort is geared towards the regaining back our areas and we assure that all these ambushes that are happening regularly would be stopped.”

