» » » OSINBAJO ARRIVES AFRICAN UNION MEETING IN ETHIOPIA
Posted date: Monday, July 03, 2017

Osinbajo on arrival in Ethiopia

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has arrived the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He will be joining heads of states & governments from all over the continent and other invited global & continental leaders.

The session is themed "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth," but will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace & security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics on the summit agenda.

Prof. Osinbajo left Nigeria this morning and is expected back later today.

