Osinbajo on arrival in Ethiopia

ments in the Youth," but will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace & security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics on the summit agenda.

Prof. Osinbajo left Nigeria this morning and is expected back later today.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has arrived the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.He will be joining heads of states & governments from all over the continent and other invited global & continental leaders.The session is themed "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Invest