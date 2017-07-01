Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, July 07, 2017


Students who graduate from the National Open University of Nigeria can now go for the one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps observed by graduates. NOUN graduates are now also eligible to go to Law School after graduating.

The senate, at its sitting on Thursday, amended the National Open University of Nigeria Act which had previously hindered graduates of the university from attending the Nigerian Law school and observing the one-year compulsory NYSC.

The senate resolution was a culmination of the efforts of the senate committee on tertiary institutions and Tetfund, chaired by Jubril Barau, senator representing Kano north constituency.

Before now, there had been agitations among NOUN students for their inclusion in the NYSC and one year Nigerian Law School program. An ongoing case on the matter is scheduled for hearing on Thursday at the federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

