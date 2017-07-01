Traders in various markets in Anambra State have expressed joy at the commencement of work in some markets in line with the N10million project Governor Willie Obiano promised each of the markets in the state.





Works have already taken off in Ochanja, Ose Okwodu and other markets in Onitsha in government’s move to implement the projects thereby fulfilling its promise.





At Ochanja, the treasurer of the market, Chief Samuel Idoko, who supervises the job, said their project is the construction of Ochanja first gate and garage.





Expressing his joy over the work, he said: “ I am happy. We have not seen this before. Ochanja traders have endorsed Governor Willie Obiano for a second term. You can see how happy everybody is.”





A trader at the market, Mrs. Anthonia Egwuonwu said: "I am happy. We are happy. He will go again for a second term. Since I have been in this Ochanja, I have never seen this type of thing before. The fact that they remembered us is enough. God will help him. His administration is good to us.”





Another trader in Ochanja, Kenneth Agbo said since he came to Anambra State, this is the first time, he is witnessing this type of initiative.





“Even if he does not do anything again, this one is enough. For a governor to remember traders and do something that will benefit the traders, it shows he loves them. The work is solid but I appeal that this work should go round. Every part of Ochanja should be floored,” he requested.





The contractor, Engr. Gene Nnaemeka Ndubisi said though it was not more than a week since the construction work started, he and his team have already achieved 60 per cent of the job, assuring that they would complete the job ahead of the two-month deadline given to them

“As you can see, we have started work in earnest.





We are almost doing day and night because of rain to beat the eight-week deadline. If we are mobilized--because we are still doing this job with our money--the job would be completed within one month,” the contractor said.





At Ose Okwodu market, it was equally jubilation galore by the traders who see the construction of their lorry park as the first of its kind by any government in Anambra State.





Osita Agu, one of the traders in the market said with the German flooring of their park, lorries would now have easier access into and out of the park.





“We are all jubilating,” he enthused. “This is the most important work for us. This governor has done well. He will go back again for second term. He has no challenger. Traders will support him en masse. He has done our entrance even culvert for us.”





Another trader, Mrs. Jovita Amechi said nobody needs any other thing to know they are all happy over the positive development in their market.



