The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was planning to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through a military coup.The group in a statement on Thursday said that the call by Obasanjo to stop Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members was a systematic way of telling the whole world that he had plans on the way to over throw this present government and assassinate Nnamdi Kanu and others who are calling for the restoration of Biafra.The group further said that if anything happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others or military takeover in Nigeria the whole world should hold Obasanjo responsible.The IPOB statement read thusThe members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide and it’s leadership worldwide wish to put the whole world on notice of the call by the two times former president of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra through the Military coup.We are drawing the attention of the well meaning civilised society across the globe that Obasanjo has decided to put Nigeria into coax by calling Nigeria Army to plot a coup in Nigeria to justify his call to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of IPOB who are bent in using peaceful means to restore Biafra.Since the inception of IPOB and emergence of Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu we have maintained the nonviolent posture towards the restoration of Biafra, IPOB has never killed any fly rather the Federal Government of Nigeria and her security operatives has been killing the innocent members of IPOB and Biafrans without provocation.IPOB and Biafrans are not calling for war or any confrontation with Nigeria Government, individual or group, what we are requesting is referendum to ascertain whether the people of Biafra would choose to remain in Nigeria or not. Again and to ascertain if the people of Biafra will choose to remain with the humiliation, killing, sufferings in Nigeria.All the civilized world knew the meaning of self determination and referendum that it cannot become a call for war rather it is legal means in the United Nations charter which suppose to be honoured by any member country including Nigeria Government and her politicians like Obasanjo and others.This call by Olusegun Obasanjo to stop Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide is a systematic way of telling the whole world that he had plans on the way to over throw this present Government and the only possible means he can justify the assassination of Nnamdi Kanu and others who are calling for the restoration of Biafra, but if anything happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others or military takeover in Nigeria the whole world will hold Olusegun Obasanjo and cohorts responsible.With this we are calling on United Nations UN, African Union AU, European Union EU, ECOWAS, USA Government, Russia Government, Israeli Government, French Government, Canada, Australia, Chinese Government, British Government, Japan, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, other relevant human rights organizations across the globe and the people of good conscience in the whole universe to be aware of the statements credited to former president of Nigerian Chief Olusegu Obasanjo.