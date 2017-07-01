ntel took over the Port Harcourt mall on Thursday July 13, 2017 with the formal launch of its bespoke ntel NOVA phone, the lowest priced dual SIM 4G/LTE phone in Nigeria.

In his comments at the event, Inusa Bello, Director Sales at ntel said “ntel is a technologically advanced 4G/LTE company with a listening ear. When 4G/LTE customers complained about the high cost and lack of availability of 4G/LTE phones in the market, ntel with teamed up with an OEM in China to bring you NOVA which is low priced, beautifully designed and filled with beautiful features at a price point that anyone can afford.”

Other dignitaries at the event included Osondu C. Nwokoro, Director External Affairs at ntel, Joyce Nwanosike, GM, Facilities at ntel, LachiIheanacho, General Manager Houston Tech, Engr. Ambrose Nwosu of NNPC Cooperative amongst others

The ntel NOVA phone which was launched in Lagos on Thursday July 6, 2017 and in Abuja on Tuesday July 11, 2017 has been defined by the company as “an exciting ergonomically designed, low priced, dual-SIM device defined by characteristics of both a feature phone and a smart phone.”

The sleek phonewhich boasts 4 dedicated Quick Launch keys for internet apps – Facebook, Internet Browser, Twitter, and WhatsApp - comes in three distinct colours; rose gold, gold and grey, runs on the Android 6.0 operating system with a 8GB+1GB RAM capacity and has front 5 mega pixels and rear 2 mega pixel cameras, with Bluetooth and WiFi hotspot capabilities.

It also has space for a micro USB 2.0, earphone jack and two micro SIM card slots. It has 1800mAh battery capacity, with Standby time of 7 days and talk time of 9 hours.

In addition to a high-quality 3.8-inch capacitive touch screen, it also provides a traditional keyboard for quick dialing.