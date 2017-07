In his comments at the event, Inusa Bello, Director Sales at ntel said “ntel is a technologically advanced 4G/LTE company with a listening ear. When 4G/LTE customers complained about the high cost and lack of availability of 4G/LTE phones in the market, ntel with teamed up with an OEM in China to bring you NOVA which is low priced, beautifully designed and filled with beautiful features at a price point that anyone can afford.”