ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE-Advanced network has launched a bespoke 4G/LTE device – ntel NOVA.





The ntel NOVA phone is, according to a statement from the company, “an exciting ergonomically designed, low priced, dual-SIM device defined by characteristics of both a feature phone and a smart phone.”





Continuing further, the statement said “The entry of ntel NOVA into the device market signals a new dawn in the evolution of the Nigerian 4G/LTE segment which has been impacted by concerns around the availability and affordability of 4G/LTE-capable devices.





Our investment in ntel NOVA further underscores our firm commitment to changing the game in the 4G/LTE broadband segment and to support the actualisation of the penetration targets outlined in the National Broadband Plan of 2013.”





The sleek device which comes in three distinct colours; rose gold, gold and grey, runs on the Android 6.0 operating system with a 8GB+1GB RAM capacity and has front 5 mega pixels and rear 2 mega pixel cameras, with Bluetooth and WiFi hotspot capabilities.





The ntel NOVA has space for a micro USB 2.0, earphone jack and two micro SIM card slots. It has 1800mAh battery capacity, with Standby time of 7 days and talk time of 9 hours.





In addition to a high-quality 3.8-inch capacitive touch screen, it also provides a traditional keyboard for quick dialing while boasting 4 dedicated Quick Launch keys for internet apps – Facebook, Internet Browser, Twitter, and WhatsApp.





The device is expected to retail at about N25,000, and includes a free bundle of 25GB Data, and 250 voice minutes to call any network, valid for one month.



