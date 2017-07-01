ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE Advanced network received an unsolicited PR boost early in the evening of Saturday July 1, 2017.





The boost came from an Instagram post made by gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, and visionary behind the viral #halleluyahchallenge which ran from June 1 to June 30 2017 during which Mr. Bassey led a praise worship session via Instagram.





The challenge was so successful, it notched up over 550,00 followers for the artiste, landed him a spot on CNN and saw his account verified by Instagram.





In the evening tweet, an excited Nathaniel Bassey told his followers – “Remember I said I will announce my winner. So, after deploying almost 7 ISPs, basically due to hitches in network, ntel was able to save the day. And what amazes me is this, out of all, it was the cheapest. I had underground fibre connection etc over 3 times the cost of this but just didn’t work. I just thought to celebrate ntel for coming to our rescue. And also to spur others to excellence.”





In an acknowledgment ntel thanked Nathaniel Bassey for his endorsement. “Thanks nathanielblow for the shout out. At ntel, we saw a good cause and thought to support it with Nigeria’s superfast internet service. Thanks to Victoria Bassey for letting us join your team in raising a song of praise all those nights. People have been blessed and so have we.”





Nathaniel Bassey’s post had received over 3,500 by 9pm and over 400 comments with many attesting to ntel’s speed while others made enquiries