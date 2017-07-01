

Mr. Lawrence Okojie, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority was allegedly shot dead by gunmen on Saturday night in Benin.







Okojie was reported to have been killed around Ogunola Junction, off Siluko Road.







The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the report, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.







The late Okojie, who was dropped off by NTA staff bus at Ogunola Junction around 8:00p.m. on Saturday, had called his wife on phone and informed her that he was on his way home.







It was, however, several hours later that the wife, after repeated calls to his phone without any response, raised the alarm that her husband, who was supposed to have arrived home, could not be reached.



It was gathered that some of his colleagues at NTA, who joined some family members on a search mission, discovered his corpse in a morgue in Benin on Sunday night.



As at the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding the death of the reporter are still sketchy.



The police have, however, promised to thoroughly investigate the matter.