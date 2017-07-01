Former Minister of Aviation and frontline contender in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election Chief Osita Chidoka, says the time has come for Anambra state to have a government that is not afraid but bold and fearless enough to speak out for the people and defend them against unwarranted aggressions.





Chief Chidoka, who is contesting on the platform of the United Progressive Party (UPP) stated this on Saturday, July 1, 2017 while commissioning his campaign office in Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Government, which signaled the flag-off of tours and commissioning of his campaign offices in the 21 local government areas of the state.





“I stand for peace and every one knows that Anambra people are hard working, hospitable and very peaceful. But we cannot continue to suffer repeated unjustified attacks and harassments because those in position are afraid to stand up for the people who elected them into office.





“Our people can no longer continue to agonize under leaders who are afraid to speak out for them when it matters and who are afraid to identify with the fears and views of the people even in a democracy. The time has therefore come for Anambra state to have a government run by individuals who are not afraid but bold enough speak out for the people and defend them in the face of unwarranted aggressions”, he said.





Chief Chidoka insisted the state must enact laws and set rules to protect the people from all forms of aggressions including invasions by herdsmen adding that anybody found violating the rules will not be spared.





Praying at the commissioning of the campaign office in Umueze Anam, Chief Chidoka expressed shock over the level of neglect and lack of government presence in Anambra West Local Government.



