The Network for Media Excellence, NME, a group promoting professionalism in the Nigerian media, has berated the abuse of ethics by media amateurs.





The call for intervention was made in this regard at the maiden rendezvous of veterans who formed the NME, on Thursday 13 July, in Lagos.





The group’s statement confirmed that members discussed various issues in the media, particularly professionalism and the current spate of poor journalism ethics, especially on new media platforms.





Discussants included the convener, Femi Akintunde-Johnson, anchor of FAJ-Alive on Lagos Television; Dr. Kunle Hamilton, President, ShaddaiVille Ministries; Tokunbo Modupe, CEO, TPT International; Actor/Producer Patrick Doyle; Akin Adeoya, Publisher, M2 & CEO, Marketing Mix; and Mayor Akinpelu, Publisher, Global Excellence Online.





Others included Gboyega Okegbenro, CEO of Peachtree Comm. & Sportsmark International; Lanre Arogundade, Director, International Press Centre; Azuh Arinze, Publisher, Yes! International magazine; Mike Effiong, Editor, Ovation International magazine; foremost Scriptwriter Joe Dudun; Yemi Akinbode, MD, Transnegotiation Inc; Tosin Ajirire, Group Entertainment Editor, The Sun; Nseobong Okon-Ekong, Deputy Editor, ThisDay; Etop Ukutt (ThisDay), Kingsley Momoh (Guguru FM), Folarin Ademosu, Editor, Newsbreak.ng; and Funso Arogundade (PM Express).





The NME said it would promote best media practices across traditional and social media platforms through open and covert engagements, advocacy and training where possible. A more detailed communiqué would be released by the group shortly.





The NME also feted two members - Tokunbo Modupe for receiving the “PR Practitioner of the Decade” award recently, and Lanre Arogundade whose birthday coincided with the rendezvous.









Signed 14.07.2017

KUNLE HAMILTON FEMI AKINTUNDE-JOHNSON