NIGERIAN PASTOR JAILED 15 YEARS FOR RAPING TWO TEENAGE SISTERS IN US
Posted date: Thursday, July 13, 2017


Reuben Chizor a Queens pastor  has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping two sisters aged 12 and 14 years at his church basement, New York Daily News reports.

The two teenage sisters are said to be members his Church; Hope Restoration Ministries.

Queens District Attorney, Richard Brown said, “The defendant took advantage of his position as a man of the cloth and the trust placed in him by his followers to satisfy his depraved desires. Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years,”

“What the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous — and as punishment he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars.”

During the trial, the two sisters revealed that on July 27, Chizor raped the 14-year-old at the church  basement where he lived and on August 12, he raped the younger one.

Brown said that the 56-year-old pastor had continued to abuse either of the two girls or both of them.

In July 2015, the girls confided in each other they’d been raped by Chizor, and police were notified.

