Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewer in the country has raised the bar in the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market with the launch of “Ace Desire,” the first zobo-flavoured alcoholic drink into the Nigerian market.





Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Franco Maria Maggi, explained to Journalists at the launch in Lagos on Thursday,thatAce Desire is a sophisticated blend of spirit, natural Hibiscus or zobo extracts, being the traditional beverage produced from Hibiscus leaves. “This rich combination of a balanced mix of spirit and Hibiscus extracts contains 5.5% alcohol, and offers a tingling sensation and rich aroma”, he said.





According to him, Ace Desire,packaged in a 33cl glass bottle, stands out amongst other products on the Ready-to-Drink category. He added that Nigerian Breweries, “the house of quality” has delivered on yet another promise to delight consumers with the introduction of Ace Desire.













“The brand’s ambition is to lead in the Nigerian RTD category by establishing itself as the relentless pioneer of innovation”, Maggi said, while alsopromising that the product will be available in outlets across the country over the next few weeks.





Mr. Franco Maria Maggi disclosed that the extensions of the Ace brand have always been informed by the need to satisfy different consumer taste profiles that evolve and change over time.



