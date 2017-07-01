Nigerian Breweries Plc has flagged off the 9thedition of the Golden Pen Awards on Monday, July 3, 2017.





Kufre Ekanem, Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Adviser, explained to newsmen at the flag-off ceremony which held in Lagos on Monday, that the award was introduced to promote professionalism and objective reportage of events in Nigeria.





Mr. Ekanem enjoined journalists from all media platforms with reports published and broadcast in 2016, focusing on Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development to submit a maximum of three entries for the award.





The entries should be sent to TPT International via goldenpenawards@tptinternational.com or the corporate address on PR Place, 6/8 Bola Ogunsanya crescent, Magodo GRA, Shangisha, Lagos.





The call for entry will close on Friday, August 4, 2017.





The 9th Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards Ceremony will hold on Friday October 6, 2017 where winners will be announced in the three categories of the award: Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year, Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Photojournalist of the Year and Nigerian Breweries Report of the Year.





The prizes for winning entries for the awards have also been reviewed upwards. “The Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year will get a cash prize of N2 Million Naira plus a gift item, the first runner up will get N1 Million Naira while the 2nd runner up will go home with N750 Thousand Naira.”





In the Photojournalist category; the overall winner will receive N1 Million plus a gift item while the first and second runners up will be rewarded with N750 Thousand Naira and N500 Thousand Naira respectively.





The winner of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year will receive N1 Million and a gift item.



