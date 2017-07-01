Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, July 15, 2017



Work is nearing completion at the multi billion Naira new Bayelsa State Cargo airport located at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.


A team of media practitioners were at the site recently to see the state of work.


The 3.5 kilometer runway (the longest in West Africa sub region) is almost completed.



The construction of the new tarmac building is also in progress during the time of the visit.


Officials of the Bayelsa State Government who conducted newsmen around the airport said it will be a hub for commercial activities around the South South because of the volume of traffic being expected.



It is also expected to boost tourism in the State.


The State Governor,  Seriake Dickson according to them wants to use the airport when fully commissioned to open up the state to the world.


Presently, the only means of accessing the state is through the Port Harcourt  airport in Rivers State.

