

The chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum said: “I’m on this job not for the profit of it but for the honour and glory of the job. So I want to leave a legacy.



“I want Imo people to miss me and they will definitely. Believe you me they have not seen such developmental works before now and they will miss it.



“The only problem I have is that anybody that comes after me and does not perform will be stoned.

“Because you cannot come to Imo State now and say you want to abolish free education from primary to university, they will not accept.”



He went on: “I have spoilt Imo people believe me. You cannot come to Imo State and say you want to give them a single lane road when they are used to eight lane road in the city, they won’t accept it.



“You cannot come there and tell the children to go to schools that the floors are not tiled. They will not accept because all the schools have been rebuilt.



“I have rebuilt 450 schools. You can no longer take them to those ramshackle hospitals.



“Those shanties they called hospitals because I have built ultramodern 27 to 200 bed general hospitals. You can no longer tell them those stories. All the infrastructure is there.



“You cannot tell them that there are criminal activities anymore and that your hands are tied they will not accept it because we know where we brought Imo from, from unsafe place to a safe place right now.



“And you can no longer tell our workers to dress shabbily they will not. They will want to dress in their suits and tie and white shirts. So Imo has changed believe me.”



He asserted none of his predecessors has done as much as he had done.



“I stand to be challenged and corrected by anybody that what we have done in Imo State in this six years can be comparable to what any governor in that state living or dead has done.



“And whether if we put all of them together can match what we have done. Have you seen me sounding boisterous? That is the truth,” the governor explained.



He said he has refused to be quiet with his performances, adopting a different approach to governance.



“The point is I don’t make media noise. I don’t make foundation laying stones programme. I don’t bring women to dance because I want to lay foundation project.



“I don’t commission projects because for me it doesn’t make sense. They say that is the only way to get the media to know what we are doing but to me it doesn’t make sense.



“What is the most important is that people are benefiting and people are happy.”

