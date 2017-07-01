e of property you are talking about is not the ones people are talking about.



“The property I invested was far back as 2013 before I became the chief of army staff, I never dreamt of becoming the chief of army staff and people are accusing me as if it is today.”



The army chief described the swap of Boko Haram prisoners with abducted 82 Chibok girls as “a political decision” by the authprities.



”As far as I am concerned, we performed our own role for the save passage of the abducted Chibok girls.



“The Boko Haram terrorists’ swap for the Chibok School girls was a political decision not a military decision. It is in the best interest of the nation and based on circumstances, the government felt it was the best course.



“Personally, I think it has its own advantages; the message is to rescue the Chibok girls,” Mr. Buratai said.



He denied using kid soldiers and said the absence of President Muhammadu Buharin in the country as a result of his ailment did not breach any constitutional rule.

