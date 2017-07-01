Two lives were lost today when a building collapsed at Alaro area of Meiran ,Lagos State.An eye witness at the scene of the incident who spoke to CKN News said the building gave way in the early hours of this morning during a heavy downpour.Members of the emergency units of the Lagos State Government had a hectic time gaining access to the collapsed building due to the mammoth crowd until the Rapid Response Squad led by it's Commander Tunji Disu the scene to create passage for themTwo people as at the time of writing this report have been pulled out of the debris dead.The bodies were that of a woman and her daughter.A LASEMA official at the scene couldn't give an exact figure of those still trapped under the debris.They were still working round the clock to make sure that any one that is rescued.Also on ground were members of the Red Cross.Those interviewed commended the quick response of the Lagos State Emergency units and especially members of the RRS for their professional job.