These are the key APC Chieftains that met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Laondon yesterday.From L-R Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi ,Minister of Transport,Chief John Odigie Oyegun,APC National Chairman ,Rochas Okorocha of Imo State,Governor Al Mkura of Nasarawa State and Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State.These are the first picture of the President since he left the shores of Nigeria 78 days ago.Pressed further by CKN News ,none of those that attended the meeting could give specific date when the President will return to the country