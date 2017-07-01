The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a wanted former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki.





The former governor was arrested at the public presentation of a book titled, ‘The First Regular Combatant: Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari,’ which was written by Haruna Poloma at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.





The event was well attended by eminent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Moguno; the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.





Turaki is standing trial for allegedly stealing N36bn when he was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.





Turaki had also been accused in court of using N12bn out of the N36bn to fund former President Obasanjo’s failed third term bid in 2006.





Last year, operatives of the EFCC went to his house in a bid to execute an arrest warrant for the former governor who had failed to present himself for trial since 2011 when he was arraigned on 36 counts at the Federal High Court in Dutse, Jigawa State.





The court had issued a warrant directing the Inspector-General of Police or his officers and the EFCC to arrest Turaki and bring him before the court.





Justice S. Yahuza gave the order after Turaki failed to appear before the court. The EFCC had previously declared him wanted.





A source said Turaki, who was also a member of the Senate from 2007 to 2011, had been on the watch list of the EFCC for several months but had continued to evade arrest.



