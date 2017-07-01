The former Nigerian Ambassador to United Nations, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule is dead.He died today in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.A statement signed by the head of the family, Alhaji Sani Adamu said late Maitama was flown to Cairo two days ago.He said the remains of the former Ambassador would be brought to Kano either today or tomorrow.Maitama Sule is one of the most detrablise Nigerian of the old era.Highly revered and respected across the country,his voice is always respected in Political quarters