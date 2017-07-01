Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » MORE DEATILS ON HOW MAITAMA SULE DIED IN EGYPT
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, July 03, 2017 / comment : 0


The former Nigerian Ambassador to United Nations, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule is dead.
He died today in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement signed by the head of the family, Alhaji Sani Adamu said late Maitama was flown to Cairo two days ago.

He said the remains of the former Ambassador would be brought to Kano either today or tomorrow.

Maitama Sule is one of the most detrablise Nigerian of the old era.

Highly revered and respected across the country,his voice is always respected in Political quarters

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú