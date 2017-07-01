Two banks located at Apapa, Lagos were today burnt to ashes by an irate mob.





Though the reasons for the action defers depending from who one spoke to,but CKN news gathered that the mob attacked the two banks after a tanker driver was shot dead by a Policeman stationed at one of the Banks.









The action infuriated his colleagues who then vented their anger on the Bank, at the end of the day Sterling bank and Diamond Bank were set on fire and burnt to ashes.









Properties and Cash running into millions of Naira were lost in the process.









Security agents had a hectic day trying to bring the situation under control.









This is the second recorded shooting involving officers of the Nigerian Police in five days.









A Policeman on the convoy of Abia State Speaker,few days ago shot two officers of the FRSC in Aba.They are still recuperating from the shooting.





Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom Police Command today denied the story of a Bank robbery in the State capital.





This is the Press release pushed out by the Command.









The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a publication in social media on 18th July, 2017 with the above caption, and wishes to state categorically that the said information is baseless, unfounded, false, misleading and should be disregarded out rightly.









We could have dismissed this story as one of those noted for irredeemable, inaccuracies and unbalanced but for the obvious intended mischief and misinformation by social media writers in the desperate attempt to attract traffic to their blogs.





It is clear that the bloggers did not make any attempt to contact the Command PPRO to verify the credibility of the story before disseminating it through the social media for public consumption.





To set the records straight and give a clear and correct picture of issues raised in the said online report, the Command wish to inform the public that there was no robbery attack on any commercial bank anywhere in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The incident that was erroneously referred to was a clash between rival cult gangs along the road which was promptly contained by the swift response of our patrol teams.





We call on well-meaning Nigerian not to believe the exaggerated version of the online story and call on the bloggers to always check their contents before rushing online and also reflect on the true account of what transpired.





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reiterated his commitment in keeping the state safe and secured.



