t her voice in this regard, making a passionate appeal to government at all levels to take the fight against gender based violence more seriously.





Mr Bruce further called on corporate organisations and the media to be a part of the show as sponsors and partners.



Screenings have been scheduled to hold on the 8th of August in Enugu, 10th of August in Port Harcourt, Abuja 12th of August. The final screening to select the 36 contestants holds on 14th August at Best Western Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.



The winner of the 30th anniversary competition which holds on September 15 at Eko hotel Lagos, will move on to represent Nigeria at the Miss World pageant taking place in Sanya, China on 18 November 2017 while the first runner up will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant. They spoke at a media briefing in LagosMr Bruce further called on corporate organisations and the media to be a part of the show as sponsors and partners.Screenings have been scheduled to hold on the 8th of August in Enugu, 10th of August in Port Harcourt, Abuja 12th of August. The final screening to select the 36 contestants holds on 14th August at Best Western Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.The winner of the 30th anniversary competition which holds on September 15 at Eko hotel Lagos, will move on to represent Nigeria at the Miss World pageant taking place in Sanya, China on 18 November 2017 while the first runner up will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.

Vice President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray Bruce has announced the search for the next Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. This is the 30th edition and will be an epoch making one as it rides on a hair raising sub theme 'Gender Based Violence - The plight of the Nigerian woman; an addition to the pageant’s main theme 'The true essence of beauty..... TimelessOutgoing MBGN, Unoaku Anyadike also len