Many have been killed while others injured after two trailers, reportedly collided and rammed three commercial vehicles between them, killing almost everyone on board on the Auchi/Benin road.





Axes were reportedly used to cut open the trapped buses in a bid to save lives.





The drivers of the two trucks reportedly fled the scene of the accident.





The accident reportedly happened around 9am this morning, effectively halting traffic on the busy highway for over five hours and still counting.





According to eyewitnesses, both trailers were trying to negotiate a steep bend from opposite directions but lost control and jammed the commercial vehicles in between crushing almost all the passengers to instant death.



