A 40 year-old man, Femi Adebowale has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his 37 year-old wife, Kuburat to death over allegation of adultery.





The incident was reported to have happened last Monday, at 15, Campbell Street, Agbado area in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.





The suspect alleged that his late wife had for a very long time been engaging in act of adultery to the extent of dating one of his neighbours.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect and the deceased engaged in hot arguments over Adebowale’s inability to give his wife the exact amount requested for her brother’s naming ceremony.

The deceased was allegedly beaten to death over her refusal to collect the sum of N10,000 given to her.

The brother of the deceased was said to have reported the incident to the Police Agbado Police Station and the suspect was arrested.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital while the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu had directed that the case be transferred to Homicide section of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department for further investigation.