open and behold me him,while he was trying to strangulate the lady for money ritual.

He was subsequently arrested ,on interrogation he confessed that he wanted to use the lady for money rituals as directed by a herbalist.



He was paraded around the streets and subsequently handed over to the Police for further investigation.

It happened at Palace Road, Oginigba, Trans-Amadi Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.This man after he finished having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend immediately stood up and tied a red piece of cloth on his penis (thinking the lady was already charmed) and started reciting some incantation when the girl raised alarm from the room.The girl's noise attracted the attention of the people around who then subsequently rushed to the room, forced the door