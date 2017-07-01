Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » MAN ARRESTED IN PH FOR TRYING TO USE GIRLFRIEND FOR MONEY RITUALS AFTER SEX
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 / comment : 0

It happened at Palace Road, Oginigba, Trans-Amadi Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

This  man after he finished having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend immediately stood up and tied a red piece of cloth on his penis (thinking the lady was already charmed) and started reciting some incantation when the girl raised alarm from the room.

The girl's noise attracted the attention of the people around who then subsequently rushed to the room, forced the door open and behold me him,while he was trying to strangulate the lady for money ritual.

He was subsequently arrested ,on interrogation he confessed that he wanted to use the lady for money rituals as directed by a herbalist.

He was paraded around the streets and subsequently handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú