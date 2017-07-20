over the weekend that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, approved the exercise on July 18.

The Nigerian Army redeployed, cancelled or amended postings of seven major generals, 45 brigadier generals and 597 other officers last week, in one of its most far-reaching shake-up exercise in recent years.No reasons were readily cited for the new postings and cancellations and amendments of previous postings, but military sources saidAmongst the seven major generals affected, the Army cancelled the redeployment of Adeniyi Oyebade, two months after he was transferred from being General Officer Commanding of Nigerian Army 1 Division, Kaduna, to Army Headquarters in Abuja as chief of logistics.But no new posting was assigned to Mr. Oyebade, who was indicted last year in the December 2015 massacre of Shiites in Zaria.The shake-up was announced in a memo with reference number MS/G1/3OO/2O7 and signed by I.O. Rabiu, a major general and Military Secretary, military sources said.About 100 Nigerian Army formations, units and departments within and outside the country were copied in the memo.Redeployment has become a frequent feature in the Nigerian Army since Mr. Buratai assumed office two years ago, but none of them was as sweeping as the recent exercise.Three major shake-ups had been recorded within the last seven months, with the most recent affecting 147 officers in May.A total of 227 officers were affected in a similar exercise last December.A breakdown of the remaining 597 affected officers shows that they included 197 colonels, 50 lieutenant colonels, 99 majors, 138 captains, 111 lieutenants and two second lieutenants.Thirty-eight out of the total 649 officers had their postings cancelled or deleted.That included two major generals, one brigadier general, seven colonels, five lieutenant colonels, 10 majors, eight captains and five lieutenants.While eight of the officers had their postings deleted, the redeployment of 30 others were amended by the Army.“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly.“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders will be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained therein,” the memo stated.