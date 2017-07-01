1. Magu must be removed.



2. El Rufai Stament that said Osinbajo stated nobody but Magu must be recanted.



3. Fashola's statement on NASS must be recanted.

A cross section of Nigerian Senators across party lines on Friday visited APC leader,Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.The trip is in continuation of the peace move being made to resolve the lingering crisis between the Executive and Legislature.Though details of the meeting was not available as at the time of filing in this report,CKN News learnt that the discussion centered on the appointment of EFCC Ag Chairman Ibrahim Magu and other issues.A source who spoke with CKN News said the Senators tabled three conditions that MUST be met by the Executive before there will be a ceasefire.These are