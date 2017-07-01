







Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu has alleged that the deceased wife of Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, former President of Nigeria Bar Association, Ranti was a victim of domestic violence.





Odinkalu while announcing the demise of Mrs. Daudu on his tweeter handle, @Chidiodikalu, alleged that the deceased endured over 28 years of vicious domestic violence.





“After more than 28 yrs of vicious domestic violence, my big sister, Ranti Daudu, died last night in Kaduna. Awful!!





“Ranti had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She’s at rest.





“Ranti Daudu was also the ablest advocate for the human rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria,” Odinkalu tweeted









Mrs. Daudu was believed to have died of heart attack at Saint Gerald Catholic hospital in Kaduna Friday morning.





Though no family member was able to speak on her death, the social media was awash with the news of her death as at the time of filling this report.





She was said to have driven herself to the hospital from her Barnawa GRA resident and got admitted, but passed away shortly after.





Her remains has been deposited at the hospital mortuary, a close source said.





Mrs. Daudu, also a lawyer, was a human rights crusader.









She also worked in her husband’s law firm in Kaduna until her appointment was terminated by her husband some few years ago and went into nongovernmental activities, caring for the less privileged in the society.





However, her husband of 28 years, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Daudu initiated divorce suit against her at Kaduna High Court about a year ago.





It was gathered that Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana took up Ranti’s case. The couple, who got married on October 24, 1987 in Zaria, Kaduna State, was said to have been having issues in the marriage, but had kept it secret from public glare until they went to court. Their marriage is said to be blessed with six children, some of them are believed to be schooling overseas.





According to the details of the court processes filed by Daudu at the Kaduna State High Court in July last year, the marriage had broken down irrevocably and the prospect of reconciliation was non-existent. The case was still on until she died.





The former NBA president alleged in his petition that the marriage broke down, because the couple had been living apart for three years.





“The petitioner and respondent have not lived under the same roof or related as husband and wife since March 30, 2013”. The petitioner does not intend to resume cohabitation with the respondent”.



