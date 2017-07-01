ures, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has awarded the multi-billion naira Ikorodu, Arepo link road to High Tech Nigeria Limited.



The 7.4 kilometres road will pass through Agric intersection through Isawo-Konu and Arepo in Ogun State to link Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This was announced yesterday at a stakeholders meeting in Ikorodu, by the Commissioner of Industry, Commerce and Cooperative, Rotimi Ogunleye, who represented the governor.



He said the road, which will be completed within 18 months, would accelerate commercial activities in the area as well as help in checking security challenges in the axis. According to him, when completed, residents can easily access Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



Describing the event as historic, the governor recalled that he has made the promise of developing the rural areas for the overall development of the state. He appealed for the cooperation of the concerned communities to ensure that the project is completed in time, noting that the meeting was to sensitise the communities, as some structures will be affected during the implementation of the project.

Also speaking on the project, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Works & Infrastructure, the supervisory ministry, Mr. Temidayo Olufolahan, said the first phase of the dual carriage road will with start from 400 metres away from Agric intersection in Ikorodu, to Isawo with four pedestrian bridges, 10 lay bays, a bridge and drainage on both sides.

He also said there would be streetlights to enhance the security of the area, while officials of the ministry will come in to do the needful in terms of marked structures on the right of way.

Political, traditional and religious leaders as well as community development leaders, who attended the meeting pledged to support the government to achieve its objective. They also resolved to allow removal of structures on the right of way for earlier completion of the project.

