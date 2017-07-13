Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, July 14, 2017



 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting today and considered the order given by the Federal High Court, Abuja dated 6th July 2017 directing the “parties to maintain the status quo till the determination of the plaintiff’s motion on notice,” in respect of the suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye, seeking orders of injunction against the Commission, to stop it from acting on the petition by the registered voters of Kogi West Senatorial district.

As a responsible, law-abiding institution, INEC will comply with the order. However, the Commission has also decided to take immediate steps to vacate the court order and for the matter to be heard and determined expeditiously.

Whereas, the court adjourned hearing of the Motion on Notice to 29thSeptember 2017, it should be noted that Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) sets a limit of 90 days from the date of the presentation of the petition (21st June, 2017) for the exercise to be completed.

The Commission further decided to draw the attention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria to the order in view of its effect on the performance of the Commission’s constitutional duty to conduct the referendum for the recall in Kogi West Senatorial district.

The Commission also at its meeting today, approved a policy of comprehensive audit after all elections. This is in line with its commitment of ensuring transparency and overall improvement of the electoral process.
Prince Adedeji Soyebi
National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee
Thursday 13 July, 2017.

