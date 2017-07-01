The insistence by members of IPOB, that there would be no election in Anambra State in November this year, allegedly took a dangerous dimension with some youths suspected to be members of IPOB storming St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State where Governor Willie Obiano was worshipping and tried to disrupt the service.





An eye witness said that the governor had hardly settled down in the church when some youths, including women, who adorned Biafra dresses and waving Biafra flags, besieged the gate of the church, chanting Biafra songs and shouting: “No election in Anambra State “, “We want referendum”, and “No referendum, no election.”





It was gathered that as they forced their way through the gate, the governor’s security men promptly locked up the entrance. However, a member of the governor’s press crew said the governor was not disturbed in any way, adding that despite the presence of the IPOB youths outside the church, he still addressed the congregation towards the end of the service and stayed till the end.





Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr. Garba Umar, who confirmed the incident, warned that the police would no longer tolerate such impunity. He, however, said the intention of the protesters was not to attack the governor.



