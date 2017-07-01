The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, has warned Commissioners of Police in various commands to conduct themselves professionally and handle criminal cases diligently.





The IGP, who gave the warning recently while addressing DIG's, AIG's and CPs at a conference at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said that any act of misconduct could throw them out of the force.





“I expect the highest standard from you. Don’t let anybody buy your conscience. Hold your own, I want you to be very professional,” the IGP charged them.





Idris, who assured that the Federal Government was ready to address the challenges facing the Police Force, urged the personnel to change the public perception of the Force and live up to expectation.





He charged them to be very civil in relating with members of the public and respect their socio-cultural values.





Idris also ordered them to embrace the ‘change begins with me’ slogan and ensure that no money was collected from members of the public for bail.





"As you are all aware, Bail is free', always sensitize officers and men in your commands on this, anyone caught on this act will be dismiss from service", IGP Idris stressed.





His words: “The law as we know is blind. We represent the most visible arm of justice and we must use that power prudently.





''However, we must embrace change as the only permanent fixture in life.''





The police boss also warned that any senior policeman found engaged in any form of corrupt practices would be punished accordingly.





Idris said the era of bribery and corrupt practices in the police circle was over.





He warned that any senior police officer found to be engaged in corrupt practices will face the full wrath of the law and would be sanctioned appropriately.





Idris also cautioned against illegal investigation of cases, unlawful detention of suspects and prolonged detention, urging them to always respect human rights in the course of conducting investigations.