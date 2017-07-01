

Several dignatories trooped into Abeokuta,the Ogun State Capital yesterday for the wedding of the daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun to the son of Hon Abike Dabiri Eruwa









Some of the dignatories at the event were Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State; Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina and his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar .









Others were Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulrahman Dambazau, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.







