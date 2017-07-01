



Legal practitioner and counsel to the late Olowo of Owoland , Oba Patrick Fasinu , has said he knows those behind the killing of the traditioner ruler, who was recently assassinated. Olukoya Ogungbeje who volunteer to supply information to the police said the police must quiz and prosecute the names of those he is proposing to give to the police today, as regard their roles in the killing. The family of the late Monarch also pleads with government to bE transparent and fasten the process of their investigation so as to bring to book the killers of their father, adding that, it is the only thing that will bring them happiness.



The 68 year old traditioner ruller had gone for a meeting of traditional rulers in Ilaro, in the Yewa South area of Ogun State , on Wednesday. He was said to have dropped off his driver along the way and was heading home in his Toyota Camry around 10 pm when he was waylaid by some assailants between Ijako and Isagbo in the Oke Odan area. The men reportedly dragged him out of his car and hacked him with an axe before putting him back into the car. The assassins then set fire to the car and fled the scene. Fasinu's charred remains were recovered on Thursday by policemen from the Owode - Yewa division .



The state Police Public Relations Officer , Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police would get to the roots of the death. Ogungbeje, who said he had been Fasinu's counsel since 2012, said the Ogun State Government and the state judiciary were partly to blame as the late king had had several threats to his life. He said,“I have vowed to see the Ogun State CP today (Monday). I will give the police the names of those behind the killing of kabiyesi