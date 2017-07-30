Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has declared she is unbothered about negative comments directed towards her person or career anymore. The beautiful tall and single actress, in a recent interview said, she has developed a thick skin, adding that, while many of the negative informations are untrue, she is a very homely and reserved lady "Right now, I have developed a thick skin, so I hardly get bothered when some funny things are written or said about me. You should also know that many of these things are untrue and are just figments of the imagination of whoever wrote it. I remain true to myself and I will continue doing what I know how to do best. A lot of people don’t understand that acting is make believe so what they feel they know about me is false. I am a very homely and reserved person. Those who truly know me know what I’m capable of".



Angela who has also been having the time of her life, travelling around the world, also address the alleged speculations that a rich and influential man somewhere is sponsoring her luxurious lifestyle. Reacting angrily at such comments.“It is very annoying and insulting to say that a man must sponsor me before I can travel out of the country. Before I came into the movie industry, I was a model and singer and I was making good money from that.



Even as an actress, I have appeared in a lot of films and my services are still very much in demand. I am also involved in some other things as well. For anybody to now say that I’m living off anybody is the height of being dumb. Everything I am today is by the grace of God and my sweat. I am a very hard-working and independent person. I know what I want and I constantly go for it. I don’t need anybody to sponsor me" she said.



Punch.