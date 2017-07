Buhari Media Centre (BMC) Now Circulating A Statement Purportedly Made By Gov Fayose.The statement read;"I will Commit Suicide If Buhari Come Back Alive."~Governor Ayodele FayoseKindly disregard this statement as it did not emanate from Gov Fayose.It is their usual way of shifting the people's attention from the real question Nigerians are asking as to the whereabouts of the President.At no time was such statement made by the governor.Lere OlayinkaSA (Public Communications and New Media)