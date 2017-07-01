maged vehicles and attacked innocent persons.

They injured a journalist leaving him in the pool of his blood.Present in the press conference was Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi,Members of House of reps,Hon Sani Suleiman,Hon Isa Ashiru,Hon Haruna Saeed and other politicians from all the three zones.

Our position is unambiguous,we will not tolerate sadism or fascism in our party.Those afraid of elections deserve no place in a democracy.The struggle is our familiar terrain."

Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna State has narrated how he and other people including journalists were attacked by thugs who he alleged were sent by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai during a Press conference in Kaduna on Sunday.His narration:"In Kaduna city,at the NUJ state secretariat today,we held a PRESS conference against attempt by the Governor of Kaduna state and his minions to hijack and destroy the party in the state.The Governor wanted to write names of his boys and send to Abuja as "delegates" for the Party convention.Our position is that delegates must be elected and not selected in line with the party's guidelines for congresses.Sponsored armed thugs invaded the venue aided by a police officer ;they da