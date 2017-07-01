



The son-in-law

of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Goodwill Edward, is now lying critically ill in a hospital in Calabar, after he was shot by unknown gunmen in his residence in the Cross Rivers State capital on Friday.

Edward is the Special Adviser on Youth Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

He was attacked at his State Housing Estate home in Calabar

The severity of his injuries could not be immediately ascertained neither was the name of the medical facility he was rushed to.

Edward who hails from Abi local government area of Cross River State, married Jonathan’s daughter in a very lavish and publicized wedding in 2014.

Police Commissioner Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the incident although he said the matter was yet to be officially reported to the police.

He also said the Friday attack was the “third or fourth” attempt on Edward’s life.

“As at now I’m talking to you there is no official report about it. We are not going to wait until the matter is reported,” Inuwa said.

“We are the police, we know our responsibility. Even if they have a reason for not reporting, we are not going to sit down until the matter is reported.

“We have the responsibility and will investigate and by the grace of God we will go after those responsible.”

Asked if he knew why the matter had not been officially reported to the police, he retorted: “How can I know why they have not come to report? I am a new person in the command. I did not even know that this had happened before.

“It is just coming to me now that this is the third or fourth time that they have attempted him. If we stumble on anything I will let you know.”